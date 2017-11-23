Você é daqueles que acha que animais sempre rendem boas fotos? O Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, competição que premia as imagens mais bem-humoradas do gênero, anunciou recentemente os finalistas para a edição de 2017. Neste ano, 40 fotografias foram escolhidas dentre 3.500 candidatas de 86 países. Confira 15 delas:
1. Roie-Galitz_Three-Tanors_00000395
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Roie GalitzRamat GanIsraelTitle: Three TanorsCaption: Marvelous musical act by three joyful elephant seals in South Georgia IslandDescription: Animal: Elephant SealsLocation of shot: South Georgia Island
2. Brian-valente_laughing-seal_00000340
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Brian valentesherman oaksUnited StatesTitle: laughing sealCaption: oh, i just got it!Description: a seal looks to be getting a good laugh about somethingAnimal: Harbor sealLocation of shot: san diego
3. George-Cathcart_WTF_00000610
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017George CathcartBlufftonUnited StatesTitle: WTF?Caption: Good god, man, what is wrong with you?Description: Young elephant seal reacts to his friend's revelation that he voted for Brexit. (Elephant seals are marine mammals, but they are hardly ever photographed underwater, and they spend inordinate amounts of time on the beach, to mate, to give birth and to just lie around. So I'm entering this in Creatures of the Land, because that's where it was when I photographed it.)Animal: Northern Elephant Seal (Mirounga angustirostris)Location of shot: Piedras Blancas Elephant Seal Rookery, San Simeon
4. Linda-Oliver_Sending-a-Clear-Message_00001977
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Linda OliverYamantoAustraliaTitle: Sending a Clear MessageCaption: What they really think of photographersDescription: A visit to the hot spring in the Jigokudani Monkey Park near Nakano, where Japanese Macaques, or Snow Monkeys, frequent, is a popular destination for many visitors to Japan. Unfortunately while I was there a few photographers persisted in crowding the space around some animals and I would like to think that this is a message from the Macaque to them. While it is fun to put an anthropomorphic spin on this photograph, I think this monkey just had an injured finger.Animal: Japanese Macaque, or Snow MonkeyLocation of shot: Jigokundani Monkey Park, near Nakano, Japan
5. Katy-Laveck-Foster_Monkey-Escape_00000568
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Katy Laveck FosterSeattleUnited StatesTitle: Monkey EscapeCaption: Celebes Macaques, Tangkoko Nature ReserveDescription: Celebes Macaques are a critically endangered primate found only on the northern region of Sulawesi, Indonesia. Tangkoko Nature Reserve is an important habitat for this species and others. These two monkeys broke away from their group to 'test drive' a motorbike parked near the entrance to the reserve.Animal: Celebes MacaqueLocation of shot: Tangkoko Batuangus Nature Reserve - Indonesia
6. Monique-Jöris_Headless-penguins_00000924
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Monique JÃ¶risDen HaagNetherlandsTitle: Headless penguins?Caption: A new species of penguins was discovered in Antarctica last summer!Description: This photo was taken on an expedition to Antarctica in Januari 2017 on Cuverville Island. A large breeding colony of Gentoo penguins live on this island. In the picture you can see them grooming, but it looks like they all have no head.Animal: Gentoo penguinLocation of shot: Cuverville Island, Antarctica
7. Melissa-Usrey_Burrowing-Owlet-embarrassed-by-kissing-behind-him_00000371
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Melissa UsreyLake ArrowheadUnited StatesTitle: Burrowing Owlet embarrassed by kissing behind him!Caption: GET a ROOM!Description: Animal: Burrowing OwletLocation of shot: Salton Sea, CA
8. Hitching a ride
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Daisy GilardiniVancouverCanadaTitle: Hitching a ride n.4Caption: Polar bear mother with cubDescription: Polar Bear (Ursus maritimus) mother with exiting a day den, cub trying to catch a ride on mama's bum. Wapusk National Park - Manitoba - CanadaAnimal: Polar BearLocation of shot: Wapusk National Park - Manitoba - Canada
9. Penny-Palmer_Cheering-sea-otter_00002018
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Penny PalmerSan RafaelUnited StatesTitle: Cheering sea otterCaption: Hallelujah!Description: Early morning stretch from a sleepy sea otterAnimal: Sea OtterLocation of shot: Elkhorn Slough, California, USA
10. Josef-Friedhuber_Grimace_00001981
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Josef FriedhuberA-4052 AnsfeldenAustriaTitle: GrimaceCaption: Mountain gorilla after the rainDescription: Mountains Gorilla is making grimaces, the he came out of the bush after the rain.Animal: Mountain GorillaLocation of shot: Virunga Nationalpark Rwanda
11. Eugene-Kitsios_Smile_00001031
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Eugene KitsiosGroningenNetherlandsTitle: Smile!Caption: A baby lemon shark shows a big smile in front of my cameraDescription: During university courses with the Bimini Biological Field Station, students learn about the importance of mangroves. These shrubs provide shelter and nursery habitat for many marine species, including this juvenile lemon shark. Whenever we arrive at the refuge site we walk through a passage-way and once we have reached the mangrove-fringed inlet at the end, we form a circle with the students. We then stand still and use chum to attract the baby sharks for the students to experience these beautiful animals up close and personal. For many, this is an unforgettable experience and the importance of these unique ecosystems is well remembered. This little shark couldn't help but smile in front of my camera. Perhaps it was aware that it were future marine conservationists that came for a visit.Animal: Juvenile lemon sharkLocation of shot: Bimini, the Bahamas
12. Daniel-Trim_Mudskippers-Got-Talent_00003580
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Daniel TrimHitchinUnited KingdomTitle: Mudskipper's Got TalentCaption: Two mudskippers sing their hearts out on tidal mudflatsDescription: Two mudskippers fight over territory on tidal mudflats. With both posturing with their mouth's open it almost looks as though they are singing a power duet!Animal: Blue-Spotted MudskippersLocation of shot: Krabi, Thailand
13. Bence-Mate_Caught-in-the-Act_00003151
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Bence MatePusztaszerHungaryTitle: Caught in the ActCaption: The bears tried to hide in the bush for a quick tryst, but they were surely caught in the act.Description: The bears tried to hide in the bush for a quick tryst, but they were surely caught in the act.Animal: Eurasian brown bear (Ursus arctos arctos)Location of shot: Harghita, Romania
14. Andrea-Zampatti_The-laughing-dormouse_00001732
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Andrea ZampattiMonticelli BrusatiItalyTitle: The laughing dormouseCaption: A baby dormouse seem laughing on a yarrow flowerDescription: I was hiking on a mountain close to my hometown when I heard a strange squeaking from the woods and...I found this cute baby dormouse on the top of a yarrow flower! I took just one shot and...amazed, I saw this picture on the monitor of my camera!Animal: Dormouse (Muscardinus avellanarius)Location of shot: Italy
15. Barb-D'Arpino_MOM-MOM-MOM-MOM_00003965
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Barb D'ArpinoWasaga BeachCanadaTitle: MOM, MOM, MOM, MOMCaption: MOM, MOM, MOM, MOMDescription: Female Burrowing Owl looking exhausted as four of her owlets vie for her attention.Animal: Burrowing Owl and OwletsLocation of shot: Florida, USA
Criado pelos fotógrafos Paul Johnson-Hicks e Tom Sullam, também juízes da competição, o Comedy Wildlife visa conscientizar para a preservação dos animais por meio do humor. Os idealizadores, que atualmente trabalham na Tanzânia, organizaram um livro que reúne os melhores cliques que já passaram pelo prêmio – e que pode ser adquirido na Amazon.
O vencedor será anunciado pela organização no dia 14 de dezembro e ganhará uma viagem (com direito a um safári, claro) para o Quênia.