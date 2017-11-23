11/15 (Eugene Kitsios/)

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2017Eugene KitsiosGroningenNetherlandsTitle: Smile!Caption: A baby lemon shark shows a big smile in front of my cameraDescription: During university courses with the Bimini Biological Field Station, students learn about the importance of mangroves. These shrubs provide shelter and nursery habitat for many marine species, including this juvenile lemon shark. Whenever we arrive at the refuge site we walk through a passage-way and once we have reached the mangrove-fringed inlet at the end, we form a circle with the students. We then stand still and use chum to attract the baby sharks for the students to experience these beautiful animals up close and personal. For many, this is an unforgettable experience and the importance of these unique ecosystems is well remembered. This little shark couldn't help but smile in front of my camera. Perhaps it was aware that it were future marine conservationists that came for a visit.Animal: Juvenile lemon sharkLocation of shot: Bimini, the Bahamas